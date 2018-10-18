amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Hollywood is stepping out for a very important cause.
The ninth annual amfAR Gala Los Angeles has arrived and dozens of stars are traveling to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills for the special evening.
This year's gathering will honor singer-songwriter Katy Perry as well as Toms founder Blake Mycoskie with the Courage Award for their "profound commitment to the fight against AIDS, as well as countless other humanitarian causes."
The evening will also feature a musical performance by Dame Shirley Bassey following a cocktail reception, dinner and live auction.
Before the fun begins, however, your favorite Hollywood stars are stepping out on the red carpet and showing their support for a great cause. Take a look at some of the winning looks in our gallery below.
amfAR began in 1985 thanks to Elizabeth Taylor. Since then, the organization dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and advocacy has raised more than $517 million in its programs.
Find out how you can help by visiting their website.
Rumer Willis
The actress stuns in a yellow, strapless gown that is accented by silver detailing.
Chris Tucker
The seldom-seen star braves the crowds in his tuxedo for an appearance at the A-list event.
Lydia Hearst
Hearst wore a black figure-hugging gown, which featured a thigh-high leg slit.
Heidi Klum
The America's Got Talent judge modeled a stunning red dress with billowing sleeves.
Carmen Electra
The actress flaunted her figure in a flattering A-line dress.
Gigi Gorgeous
Gigi complimented the red backdrop in a black ballgown and had her blonde locks styled in a retro curl.
Eve
The performer opted for a powerful, shimmering pant suit that featured a plunging neckline.
Victoria Justice
Bold and beautiful! The actress donned a slightly see-through bright yellow, chiffon dress, which she matched with a white clutch.
