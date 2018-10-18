Britney Spears Announces ''Domination'' Residency With Parade Through Las Vegas Strip

Oops... She did it again!

Britney Spears is once again returning to Las Vegas for a residency at the MGM Park hotel next year. Kalen Allen from The Ellen DeGeneres show helped the starlet shut down the strip for a surprise parade on the famous street, all for "The Queen of Vegas'" big announcement.

The parade kicked off with a vibrant light display on the front of the Park MGM building as hit songs like "Toxic" and "Baby One More Time" played in the background. This all lead up to the grand reveal of the tour, which is aptly named Domination and begins in February.

TV host Mario Lopez introduced the mother-of-two, who wore a skintight, long-sleeve, black dress, with star detailing on the end of the dress.