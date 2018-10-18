Britney Spears Announces ''Domination'' Residency With Parade Through Las Vegas Strip

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 7:32 PM
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Oops... She did it again!
Britney Spears is once again returning to Las Vegas for a residency at the MGM Park hotel next year. Kalen Allen from The Ellen DeGeneres show helped the starlet shut down the strip for a surprise parade on the famous street, all for "The Queen of Vegas'" big announcement.
The parade kicked off with a vibrant light display on the front of the Park MGM building as hit songs like "Toxic" and "Baby One More Time" played in the background. This all lead up to the grand reveal of the tour, which is aptly named Domination and begins in February.
TV host Mario Lopez introduced the mother-of-two, who wore a skintight, long-sleeve, black dress, with star detailing on the end of the dress.
Last week the pop star teased her big announcement when she visited Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The singer was sworn to secrecy until Oct. 18 so sadly she couldn't make the big reveal in front of the audience. Instead, Ellen offered the use of her Youtube channel.
Previously, the pop star did a residency named Piece of Me at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which started in 2013 and ended on New Year's Eve last year. During her tenure at the tourist hot-spot, the show reportedly made $137.7 million dollars.
Tickets for the new show go on sale Oct. 26, 2018.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?