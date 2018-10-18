Britney Spears Announces ''Domination'' Residency With Parade Through Las Vegas Strip

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 7:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Britney Spears

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Oops... She did it again!

Britney Spears is once again returning to Las Vegas for a residency at the MGM Park hotel next year. Kalen Allen from The Ellen DeGeneres show helped the starlet shut down the strip for a surprise parade on the famous street, all for "The Queen of Vegas'" big announcement.

The parade kicked off with a vibrant light display on the front of the Park MGM building as hit songs like "Toxic" and "Baby One More Time" played in the background. This all lead up to the grand reveal of the tour, which is aptly named Domination and begins in February.

TV host Mario Lopez introduced the mother-of-two, who wore a skintight, long-sleeve, black dress, with star detailing on the end of the dress.

Photos

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Cutest Moments

Last week the pop star teased her big announcement when she visited Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The singer was sworn to secrecy until Oct. 18 so sadly she couldn't make the big reveal in front of the audience. Instead, Ellen offered the use of her Youtube channel. 

Previously, the pop star did a residency named Piece of Me at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which started in 2013 and ended on New Year's Eve last year. During her tenure at the tourist hot-spot, the show reportedly made $137.7 million dollars. 

Tickets for the new show go on sale Oct. 26, 2018.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Britney Spears , Las Vegas , Music , Ellen DeGeneres , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Lea Michele & Darren Criss Are Best Friends on Tour

Avril Lavigne Discusses Her Battle With Lyme Disease

Carrie Underwood: "I'm Just Like Every Other Pregnant Lady"

Britney Spears to Make $507,000 Per Las Vegas Performance?

Sneak Peek: Lea Michele & Darren Criss Interview

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Attention Gigi Hadid! Zayn Malik Opens Up About Love and Broken Hearts in "Fingers"

Lily Allen, 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival

Hookers, Drugs and Depression: How Lily Allen Is Finally Coming to Terms With Her Past

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.