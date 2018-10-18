True Thompson Is An Adorable Unicorn at Another Kardashian Cousin Cupcake Party

True Thompsonis too cute to handle in her latest costume.

The tiny tike was dressed to the nines in an adorable blue unicorn ensemble for mom Khloe Kardashian's latest cupcake party. True showed off her latest Halloween look in a picture with great-grandma MJ, who also happened to be wearing blue for the party.

Reign Disick also got in on the action by wearing a blue cape and silver mask, while dad Scott Disick opted for a more casual look at the family get-together.

Koko's cupcake party follows up another successful party she held for the kiddos this past weekend. The pink-themed fête was a hit with Chicago, Saint, Dream, Stormi Webster and True, but it was missed by Kourtney Kardashian's kids, Reign, Penelope and Mason, so the reality star threw another bash to include the rest of the family.

After the cupcake feast ended, Saint showed some love to cousin Dream in a cute moment. The middle child of the Kardashian-West family gave his cousin a lollipop and a kiss as his mother cooed over the two. Aww!