Karlie Kloss Marries Joshua Kushner 3 Months After Engagement

Karlie Kloss is married!

The 26-year-old supermodel tied the knot with her 33-year-old businessman beau on Thursday, October 18. Karlie shared a photo from the couple's nuptials on social media, which she captioned "10.18.2018."

Kloss looked absolutely breathtaking in a white lace gown and traditional veil.

This wedding news comes three months after Kloss confirmed her engagement to Kushner in a post on Instagram. "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together," the Kode With Klossy founder wrote alongside a photo with Kushner. "Yes a million times over."

Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, the senior advisor to President Donald Trump and husband of Ivanka Trump, also confirmed the news on social media in July. Alongside a photo of Kloss, Kushner simply wrote, "Fiancée."

The proposal came during a trip to upstate New York, a few weeks before they announced their engagement to the world.