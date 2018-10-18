Cardi B Is Proud of Her ''Mustache'' for This Very Explicit Reason

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Billboard
Cardi Bis giving the ladies a weird and hilarious excuse to stop waxing their upper lip.
The candid rapper dropped some sage wisdom on her Instagram followers on Thursday, although it is unclear how accurate the info actually is. Cardi said, "You know, as I get older and I wax more I notice that my mustache is getting thicker, but it's cool though, cause bitches with good mustaches got good p---y."
Okurrr!
Cardi's hypothesis was seconded by one of her friends, who responded, "You right, bitch."
The "I Like It" performer is no stranger to making outrageous statements in public. On Wednesday night, Cardi got real about the difficulties of childbirth when she went on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "Nobody told me they were going to stitch my vagina...People just be like, 'Oh, you know, when you give birth, it's gonna hurt,' but nobody tells you that like your vagina," she said after revealing her vagina ripped. Ouch!
To remember more of Cardi B's OMG moments, check out the gallery below!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Money Moves
"Once you start making money, everybody wants you to be their kid's godmother," she quipped on The Tonight Show.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Prom Night
"My boyfriend at the time—he dumped me two weeks before my prom, but I honestly think it was because he didn't want to pay for the limo, but then that night…forget it," she told Jimmy Fallon and John Mulaney on The Tonight Show. "The limo that I ended up with—I didn't rented it…I just got in a limo and just…forget it. I can't get into it. Kids watch me now."
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation
A Message to the Haters
"I want to thank my fans—Bardi Gang—because even when I'm wrong they be like, 'She still right' and I want to thank my haters, too, because they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it, but it benefits me!" she said while accepting the "Best New Artist" Award at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Just a Regular Girl
"I'm just a regular, degular, shmegular girl from the Bronx," the former reality star has said often on Love & Hip Hop.
David X Prutting / BFA.com
Love Is a Numbers Game
"If he has sex with you more than five times, he loves you," she told BET in 2017.
E!
Nervous Butterflies
"I'm feeling good, I'm feeling nervous, overwhelmed—everything!" she told E!'s Giuliana Rancic at the 2018 Grammys. "Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!"
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Like Rice at a Bride
"I get really happy when people see me perform and they're rapping my music, but it's a different feeling when you're dancing and the men throwing you money because you look good," she told New York in 2017. "It's just like when the rice is getting thrown at the bride."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Airbnb
Telling the Future the Cardi B Way
"Sometimes I get a little discouraged, and I wonder how it is going to be next year, but it seems like everybody already predicting where I'm gonna be next year, and it's just like f--king farther than my a--hole," she told New York in 2017.
Kevin Mazur/AMA2018/Getty Images For dcp
