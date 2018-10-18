Dirty John's Latest Creepy Trailer Kinda Makes Us Never Want to Date Again

Turns out Bravo's upcoming limited series is not just a series of incredible shots of Connie Britton.

Dirty John tells the (terrifyingly true) story of a woman caught up in a toxic relationship with a man who is not who he first appears to be, and that is made pretty clear in the latest, much longer trailer, which you can watch below. Like sure, he's a "doctor' who calls you beautiful and says you're an artist and takes you dancing, but he also suggests taking your suspicious daughter out with a very specific kind of gun and has a really creepy way of winking.

Hopefully, Connie Britton and her TV daughters can get themselves out of this very bad situation before things get too creepy, because we've already watched Connie Britton die at least twice on TV and we're not here to do it again.