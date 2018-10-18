Carrie Underwood: "I'm Just Like Every Other Pregnant Lady Trying to Go to Work"

She may be a Grammy winner and super famous, but Carrie Underwood says she is just like other pregnant working moms.

In August, the 35-year-old country star revealed that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child.

"I feel good," Underwood told E! News at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year Awards on Wednesday. "I just have a strange job. I feel like I'm a working mom, pregnant, I got my stuff to do, you know, it's just an interesting job I have, but I'm just like every other pregnant lady trying to go to work."

Underwood and Fisher are already parents to son Isaiah, 3. The singer said the boy is excited about becoming a big brother.