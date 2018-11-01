See All the Swoon-Worthy Moments Between John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Over the Years

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for BFCA

There is no doubt that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt make the perfect pair both on and off screen.

The duo meet nearly a decade ago and married at George Clooney's home in Como, Italy two years later on July 10, 2010. If that's not the start of a fairy tale romance, what is?

Since tying the knot, the pair have welcomed two daughtersHazel, 4, and Violet, 2—into their adorable family.

The Office alum and the Mary Poppins star have made no secret about their love of parenting, why their relationship works, and their admiration for each other in interviews over the years, which again is so freaking cute.

Since we can't actually be the third wheel with this perfect pair, we will have to settle for reliving all of their sweetest moments below in order to fall in love with them all over again.

Look Back at 2018 PCA Finalist John Krasinski's Greatest Roles

Throughout the years we've loved every moment that the couple has shared with us, but none of that compared to the moment they finally starred alongside one another in A Quiet Place this year.

If you are like us, it was a long wait to see the pair act together, but like all good things, it was worth it. 

Since the horror film is up for four People's Choice Awards, including Movie of 2018, Drama Movie of 2018 and Drama Movie Star of 2018 for Blunt and Krasinski, why not celebrate the power couple by scrolling through their best photo moments? It's a win-win!

To find out if A Quiet Place becomes a big winner at the E! People's Choice Awards don't miss the show airing live on E! later this month.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

John Shearer/Getty images

Love At First Sight!

The adorable couple met in 2008 and John says that it was love at first sight. On a visit to The Ellen Degeneres Show, he said, "I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.'"

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Unconventional First Date

Where do all great romances begin? The gun range, of course! "On our first date, I decided I'm gonna really hit the gas and bring her to a gun range," John explained on Conan. "I think that I was so sure that I would never end up with her...that I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna blow it right away and then that way you don't feel bad.'" He couldn't have been more wrong!

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Fairytale Romance

A fairytale romance complete with a fairytale proposal. John talked about the special moment to Entertainment Tonight by saying, "She did cry after I cried and we cried and then everyone around us was crying. Then, I think people weren't really sure what was going on, but they were crying because we were crying. But it was great."

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Wedded Bliss

The adorable pair tied the knot in Como, Italy on Jul. 10, 2010 in a private, outdoor ceremony. The bride reportedly stunned in a cream Marchesa sweetheart gown. Famous guests included George Clooney. 

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, SAG Awards 2017, Instagram

Instagram

Proud Husband

John showed off his stunning wife while supporting her at the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role in The Girl On The Train. He shared this adorable shot to Instagram captioning it, "So proud of this nominee!"

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

EROTEME.CO.UK/©BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Private Pair

Although the couple frequently discusses their strong relationship in interviews, they still try to keep their family life private. They are rarely spotted out by paparazzi and make sure that their daughters can have a normal childhood by keeping them out of the press.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, MET Gala

Billy Farrell/BFANYC/Sipa USA

Biggest Fan

"I think she's hilarious, extremely talented, and I'm definitely her number-one fan," John told People Magazine about his actress wife. In fact he told E! News that he's watched one of her films, The Devil Wears Prada "like, 75" times.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2017 BAFTA Awards

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Happy Wife, Happy Life

Emily has thoroughly enjoyed married life. When asked how it is to be a Mrs., Emily told Modern Luxury, "All I can say is that it's an effing blast. It's just great, and I'm so happy."

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2017 SAG Awards, Couples

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Transatlantic Love

The couple comes from different backgrounds, but found their way to each other regardless. Emily was born and raised in England, while John grew up in Boston. Both stars, however, showed interest in the arts from a young age.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, SXSW Festival 2018

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In Sickness And In Health

The couple proves that their love can withstand the ups and downs of life. Emily shared to InStyle, "When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There's someone behind you on your good days, and someone in front of you on your bad days."

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Love No Matter What

John knows that its more than his good looks that Emily loves. "The truth is, she really is that person who would like me any way, but I don't think she's going to kick the eight-pack abs out of bed," John quipped to ELLE.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2018 Time 100 Gala

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Time

Hot Parents

What gives the couple the most joy is being parents to their two daughtersHazel and Violet. "My children's happiness, their safety and their well-being is the most paramount thing in my life," Emily told People.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Working Together

John isn't afraid to gush about his wife's acting skills. "She is without a doubt the classiest, smartest, most dedicated actress I've ever know," he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live after working with her on their hit film, A Quiet Place.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Instagram

Instagram

Award-Winning Duo

Even thought both John and Emily are actors, they never were able to work together until they collaborated on A Quiet Place. Krasinski shared on The Tonight Show that working with his wife was "the best experience ever." He said it was the peak of his career joking, "Once I work with her, I'm done." 

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Gotham/GC Images

Getting Lucky

John and Emily are happier than ever. "It's really that we just got lucky. It's one of those things, I'm having more fun now than the day I met her, and it's pretty wild," John told People.

