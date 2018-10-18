Amy Schumer Photobombed a Couple's Engagement Shoot and the Results Are Priceless

Do you take this Hollywood actress to be your engagement photo shoot partner? One couple sure does!

Over the weekend, New Yorkers Jillian Georgio and Greg Hayes traveled to Central Park for a photo shoot in honor of their engagement.

In between photos, Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer decided to approach the bride and groom-to-be with a simple question.

"We were in Central Park in the middle of a photo and someone asked us if it was an engagement shoot and if they could join in," Jillian told BuzzFeed. "We had our backs turned to them and had no idea who it was until we turned around and obviously said yes."

What came next were a few hilarious moments that have us smiling from ear to ear.