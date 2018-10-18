Amy Schumer Photobombed a Couple's Engagement Shoot and the Results Are Priceless

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 12:46 PM

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer

Brett Matthews Photography

Do you take this Hollywood actress to be your engagement photo shoot partner? One couple sure does!

Over the weekend, New Yorkers Jillian Georgio and Greg Hayes traveled to Central Park for a photo shoot in honor of their engagement.

In between photos, Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer decided to approach the bride and groom-to-be with a simple question.

"We were in Central Park in the middle of a photo and someone asked us if it was an engagement shoot and if they could join in," Jillian told BuzzFeed. "We had our backs turned to them and had no idea who it was until we turned around and obviously said yes."

What came next were a few hilarious moments that have us smiling from ear to ear.

Celebrity Photobombs

"Sneak peak of the engagement shoot, special shout-out to @amyschumer and her husband Chris for making today so much fun!!" Jillian wrote on Instagram when giving a sneak peek at the photo shoot captured by Brett Matthews Photography.

Back in February, E! News learned that Amy and Chris said "I Do" during an intimate wedding ceremony in Malibu.

Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Aidy Bryant and more stars were able to witness the celebration that later included a honeymoon in Italy.

"It feels f--king good!" Amy shared on the SiriusXM show You Up with Nikki Glaser when discussing life as a bride. "I'm a wife as hell. But it's still like, a novelty. Somebody went to sit next to [Chris] and he's like, ‘My wife is sitting here,' and then I got back and he was excited to tell me that he said that. I just have been really overusing it to a degree that's insane. Like, when it's completely uncalled for."

During this past weekend's photo shoot, Amy was able to drop some words of advice for the bride and groom-to-be.

"She told us marriage was awesome and wished us all the best," Jillian recalled to Buzzfeed. "They were going for a walk and were so incredibly sweet."

Anybody else taking notes right about now?

