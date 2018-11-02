Try Not To Drool While Reliving PCA Finalist Chris Hemsworth's Sexiest Shirtless Moments

This is why we love the E! People's Choice Awards.

Thanks to this year's ceremony, we have the perfect excuse to share with you some of the sexiest shirtless moments that Chris Hemsworth has ever gifted us.

Now you may be wondering, what do the 2018 PCAs have to do with Hemsworth baring his buff body? Well, the answer is quite simple.

Since the Aussie actor is a finalist in three different categories, we simply have to celebrate.

After racking our brains, we couldn't think of a better way to honor Hemsworth's multiple nods than with some steamy shirtless snaps. You're welcome.

The sexy star is up for Male Movie Star of 2018, and Action Movie Star of 2018 for his work in Avengers: Infinity War, as well as Drama Movie Star of 2018 for his role in 12 Strong.

That's quite the accomplishment, don't you think?