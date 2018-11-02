Try Not To Drool While Reliving PCA Finalist Chris Hemsworth's Sexiest Shirtless Moments

  • By
    &

by Sam Howell | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless, Thor

This is why we love the E! People's Choice Awards.

Thanks to this year's ceremony, we have the perfect excuse to share with you some of the sexiest shirtless moments that Chris Hemsworth has ever gifted us.

Now you may be wondering, what do the 2018 PCAs have to do with Hemsworth baring his buff body? Well, the answer is quite simple.

Since the Aussie actor is a finalist in three different categories, we simply have to celebrate.

After racking our brains, we couldn't think of a better way to honor Hemsworth's multiple nods than with some steamy shirtless snaps. You're welcome.

The sexy star is up for Male Movie Star of 2018, and Action Movie Star of 2018 for his work in Avengers: Infinity War, as well as Drama Movie Star of 2018 for his role in 12 Strong.

That's quite the accomplishment, don't you think?

Photos

Chris Hemsworth's Best Roles

As we all know, these powerful performances aren't the only reasons we are #blessed to have Hemsworth acting in numerous movies year after year.

The A-lister isn't afraid to flaunt his fit figure for his films, in front of the paparazzi, and on social media, which is something we should be thankful for.

Since the 35-year-old actor is a finalist in three categories, it only seems fitting that we take the time to shine some spotlight on three of his best assets...his bulging biceps, his amazing abs, and his perfect pecs.

It turns out the most effective way to do so is to celebrate his best shirtless shots. Don't blame us! That's just logic.

Besides, since voting for the 2018 PCAs has already closed, this is the next best way to show Hemsworth some love!

Check out Hemsworth's steamiest shirtless photos below, and tune into the 2018 People's Choice Awards this month to see if he takes home a few trophies.

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless

Instagram

Checkmate

Other people might see the giant chess board in the sand in this photo, but we are happily distracted by Chris Hemsworth and his rock-hard abs!

Chris Hemsworth, Bad Times at the El Royale

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Wet & Wild

He might be a crazy cult leader in Bad Times at the El Royale but his wet, toned physique is telling a different story. A much happier story.

Chris Hemsworth, Bad Times at the El Royale

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Follow the Leader

Cult leaders are bad, we know, but we'd follow this actor and his good looks anywhere.

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth, Surfing, Shirtless

Instagram

Dad Bod

Wait, you dad doesn't balance on a surfboard while holding you on his back? Oh, we guess that's just a Hemsworth move.

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless, Avengers

Super (hero) Sized

Thor taking a bath? Yes, please!

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Beach

Instagram

Sunburned Kind of Love

Even being sunburned looks good on the Home and Away alum. PS: Elsa Pataky is one lucky lady to call this handsome fella her husband.

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless

Diimex

Surf's Up!

There's one thing you can always count on when it comes to the Snow White and the Huntsman actor...he will always find time to surf (thank goodness).

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless, The Perfect Getaway

Out in the Wild

The Australian actor looks like he's in his element as he wanders a remote Hawaiian island in The Perfect Getaway. He's basically channeling his inner pirate and we're totally on board with the look.

Chris Hemsworth, Wet Shirt, Tonight Show

YouTube

Woo, Spring Break!

We know this isn't a shirtless photo, but Hemsworth's face while getting wet on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is too amazing not to show you. 

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Beach, Shirtless

Instagram

Just Beachy

A perk of Hemsworth living in Australia? There are more opportunities to see him shirtless at the beach or just because.

Chris Hemsworth, Vacation

YouTube

Oh, Hello There!

The 34-year-old actor might not be the lead in Vacation, but he definitely makes himself known. A little too much if we're being honest. At least his tan torso can distract you from the rest of his...assets.

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

BACKGRID

Paddle Board Fun

Whether it's hanging out on the beach or paddle boarding with his wife, the Avengers star knows how to make the trunks-only wardrobe look good.

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

Instagram

Welcome to the Gun Show

How much does it cost to get two tickets to this gun show?!

Chris Hemsworth

Diimex

Towel Change Champ

Leave it to Hemsworth to make a simple towel change look like a masterpiece. Sorry, is that too much? Ya, we didn't think so.

Thor, Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless

Zade Rosenthal / Marvel Studios

No Shirt? No Problem

Throughout the Thor films Hemsworth seems to live by the "shirt optional" motto and we're not complaining.

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth

Blue Wasp/Grey Wasp/Splash News

Ab-tastic

As Hemsworth walks poolside we're instantly reminded we need to get to the gym ASAP.

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless, Thor

Chiseled Chris

There are a lot of movies where Hemsworth plays Thor, but our favorites are the ones where he takes off his shirt and shows his superhero bod. It's true.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Chris Hemsworth , Apple News ,
Latest News
Cardi B, Mi Mami Video

Cardi B Drops "Mi Mami" Music Video With El Alfa

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Welcome First Child Together

Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe

Adorable Alert! Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Meet "Outlander Babies" Inspired By Their Steamy Love Scenes

Alfonso Ribeiro, Angela Unkrich

Alfonso Ribeiro and Wife Angela Are Expecting Their Third Child

ESC: Best Dressed, Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts Masters Holiday Party Style and More Best Dressed Stars

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson's "First-Ever Plus-Sized Girl" in a Rom-Com Comment Sparks Backlash

Mike Sorrentino, Lauren Pesce, Wedding

All the Details on Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's Wedding

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.