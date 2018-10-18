Avril Lavigne on Lyme Disease Battle: "I Was in Bed for F--king Two Years"

Avril Lavigne is opening up about her battle with Lyme disease.

The 34-year-old singer gets candid about her health, career and more in a new interview for her Billboard cover story, during which she reveals she was in bed for two years amid her Lyme disease battle. The Grammy nominee was on tour in 2014 when she started to feel fatigued and achy, which led her to ask, "What the f--k is wrong with me?"

When the tour came to an end, one of Lavigne's friends realized she might have Lyme disease. According to Billboard, she was encouraged to call Canadian music producer David Foster's then-wife Yolanda Hadid, who had also been battling Lyme disease. Hadid ended up giving Lavigne the contact information for a Lyme specialist.