Celebrate Queer Eye's Fab 5 and Their Flawless & Fun Friendship

However, until that becomes scientifically possible, we're lucky enough that the guys are constantly sharing sweet snaps together to fuel our Queer Eye obsession.

The Fab 5 have such a fierce friendship that we wish we could crawl through our screens and join them on their emotional adventures.

We definitely have to credit Porowski's darling dynamic with his fellow co-stars, Bobby Berk , Karamo Brown , Tan France , and Jonathan Van Ness for much of the show's success.

The tear-jerking, heartwarming stories definitely swayed voters in favor of the makeover show, but it might be the friendships between cast mates that really sold viewers on the series.

The inspiring series is up for Revival Show of 2018, Reality Show of 2018, Bingeworthy Show of 2018, and Anotni Porowski is even up for Reality TV Star of 2018.

We've been addicted to the Queer Eye revival ever since it first graced our TV and computer screens—courtesy of Netflix—so it comes as no surprise that the popular program is a finalist in multiple categories for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards .

If friendship FOMO wasn't a thing before, it definitely is now!

While voting may be closed for this year's ceremony, you can still check out the PCAs when they air on Sunday, Nov. 11 to see what the Queer Eye guys wear, what photos they post and if they win!

Anyway, there are endless amounts of uploads flaunting the boys' bromance on social media, which is why we're shining a spotlight on it below. You're welcome.

After all, we need some quality content for our friendship vision boards, duh.

If we're being completely honest, we don't really care that stalking isn't exactly a good thing, because with friendships like the cast of Queer Eye has we are hooked on their Instagram accounts and we don't care who knows it.

We've been cyber-stalking the Queer Eye cast since the series first premiered and we can't help it. Their moments together are so freaking cute!

Promo Pals Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness don't dread going to work events because they get to hang out with each other, and pose in front of colorful balloons!

Ted Talks Van Ness and Porowski were all smiles having a drink with Food Network's Ted Allen at this 2018 event. Meanwhile, we'll be over here waiting patiently for a Queer Eye and Chopped crossover.

Sweet Selfies With faces this flawless, it's no wonder the guys love to pose for selfies!

Article continues below

Spa Day Even makeover masters need a little rejuvenation sometimes. We hope they got a package deal!

Helping Hands The guys created these limited-edition T-shirts together to raise money to support transgender youth and their families. They just love doing what they can to help others and it shows by the smiles on their faces.

Tongue Twins Van Ness and France were totally twinning when they both decided to stick out their tongues in this silly snap!

Article continues below

Rainbow Road The besties strutted their stuff down a rainbow crosswalk while celebrating LGBT Pride in New York City.

Sweet Smooches Aww! Isn't it just the cutest when these BFFs show off their fabulous friendship?

Summer Slay It's the shots like these that prove there couldn't be a more perfect nickname for these fierce friends than the Fab 5!

Article continues below

Spa Selfies Did you even have a spa day if you don't snap a selfie? Porowski, France, and Van Ness know that without photographic proof, their relaxation session might as well never have happened.

Queer Eye Cast: Then and Now Everything came full circle when Brown and Berk perfectly posed alongside two of their Queer Eye predecessors, Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia. Talk about a blast from the past!

They Totally Nailed It Now this is a killer crossover! They guys put their fierce friendship to the test with a little competition on Nicole Byer's hilarious baking show, Nailed It and fans loved every second of it.

Article continues below

Make It Work Now that Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are no longer on Project Runway, could we perhaps see them make a cameo appearance on Queer Eye instead? We're sure the boys could make it work!

Kangaroo Carry France jumping into Van Ness' arms is total friendship goals!

Romantic Reunion The boys love to keep in touch with some of their most memorable makeover recipients, including the time they met up with AJ and Andre at a FYSee event for Netflix.

Article continues below

Jet Setting Imagine sharing a private plane with these three. What a dream come true that would be!

Legend-ary Parties The cast of Queer Eye casually chilling with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend? Check. Our out-of-control FOMO? Double check.

Celebrate Good Times Come on, the guys couldn't stop smiling when they found out they were nominated for the 2018 Emmys and we totally understand why.

Article continues below

Endearing Embrace We can't get over France and Van Ness wrapping their arms around Porowski. If that's not a sign of true friendship, we don't know what is!

Haircut Hangs Remember this time when Porowski let Van Ness cut his hair? That's total trust in your friends and their skills and we're not so sure we'd be so willing if it were our locks.

Going (to) Gay When the guys visited the town of Gay, Georgia, they simply had to take a picture with that town name in the background.

Article continues below

Selfie Squad The guys really have mastered the art of taking the perfect selfie!

Major Milestones At the 2018 Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, Queer Eye took home three trophies. We can't help but think that the guys' delightful dynamic helped them win big!

Killer Coordination Men who match are exactly the kind of guys we want to see on our TV screens every week!

Article continues below

New Season, New Bestie Moments The guys couldn't contain their excitement on their first day filming for season three and it had fans even more excited about what's to come.

Buff BFFs Shirtless snaps are the new selfie snaps? Well, maybe not, but these two rock their buff bods and the lighting in this photo perfectly.

Behind-the-Scenes Buddies We love this tender moment caught off-camera!

Article continues below

Boat Babes The guys looked like they were living it up while adventuring around the Sydney Opera House on a boat over the summer.

Aussie Awesomeness We love that France and Van Ness posed for this precious pic while traveling down under for their show.

Instagram Carpool Selfies Are we sure this is work? This car selfie proves that these guys are super close and are basically getting paid to go on road trips together and laugh along the way.

Article continues below

Instagram Stop...Burger Time! Berk made sure his pal France had a great first time at Waffle House in Atlanta and their faces are priceless.

Instagram Celeb Encounters Are you really a TV star if you don't meet a famous person or two? The answer is yes, but not a very fun one!

Sunny Selfie We love when the guys have fun in the sun, but we love it even more when they document it with a precious pic!

Article continues below

Instagram Hat Party Porowski and France jetted off to Guatemala because friends don't let friends travel alone.

Instagram Network Affliation Who says a work meeting can't be with your best friends?

Instagram Model Relations Wait, your friends don't casually hangout with models like Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne? That stinks!

Article continues below

Instagram Cuddle Time How do we get invited to this luxurious hotel hang?!

Instagram Yaaas Queen! The lovable cast actually visited the city of Yass in Australia and we're officially jealous of their adventures.

Instagram Lunches...Sunny Side Whether they are on set or just hanging out, the men of the Netflix series are all about lunching together on the reg.

Article continues below

Instagram Filter Fun The Queer Eye guys are not above using filters on their birthday shout outs, Snapchat stories and so much more.

Instagram Birthday Bashes Porowski joined a star-studded group to celebrate France's birthday this year and it looked like a blast.

Instagram Power Stance Even when they're working the five besties make sure they are ready to strike a power pose at a moment's notice.

Article continues below

Instagram Work It! What better way to pass the time between filming than to primp and pose with your close friends?

Instagram All Work, and No Play Sure, the cast of the hit reality series spends a lot of time together for work, but it's pretty obvious based on their smiles here that work and play are the same thing.

Instagram Tea for Two Technically these two are sipping on Strongbow Rosé Hard Cider, but wouldn't you attend a tea party (or cider party for that matter) thrown by the Queer Eye guys? We sure would.

Article continues below

Instagram Travel Buddies When the core five aren't filming and helping others they travel for fun and business and make sure to take some cute BFF pics whenever they get the chance.

Instagram Rockstar Moments Bon Jovi and the Queer Eye cast in one photo? This is too much awesomeness to handle!

Instagram London Looks When Brown and Porowski were in London they made sure to do as the British do and did their best Kate Moss model pose and we totally approve.