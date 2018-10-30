Celebrate Queer Eye's Fab 5 and Their Flawless & Fun Friendship

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness

If friendship FOMO wasn't a thing before, it definitely is now!

We've been addicted to the Queer Eye revival ever since it first graced our TV and computer screens—courtesy of Netflix—so it comes as no surprise that the popular program is a finalist in multiple categories for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

The inspiring series is up for Revival Show of 2018, Reality Show of 2018, Bingeworthy Show of 2018, and Anotni Porowski is even up for Reality TV Star of 2018.

The tear-jerking, heartwarming stories definitely swayed voters in favor of the makeover show, but it might be the friendships between cast mates that really sold viewers on the series.

We definitely have to credit Porowski's darling dynamic with his fellow co-stars, Bobby BerkKaramo BrownTan France, and Jonathan Van Ness for much of the show's success.

The Fab 5 have such a fierce friendship that we wish we could crawl through our screens and join them on their emotional adventures.

However, until that becomes scientifically possible, we're lucky enough that the guys are constantly sharing sweet snaps together to fuel our Queer Eye obsession.

We've been cyber-stalking the Queer Eye cast since the series first premiered and we can't help it. Their moments together are so freaking cute!

If we're being completely honest, we don't really care that stalking isn't exactly a good thing, because with friendships like the cast of Queer Eye has we are hooked on their Instagram accounts and we don't care who knows it.

After all, we need some quality content for our friendship vision boards, duh.

Anyway, there are endless amounts of uploads flaunting the boys' bromance on social media, which is why we're shining a spotlight on it below. You're welcome.

While voting may be closed for this year's ceremony, you can still check out the PCAs when they air on Sunday, Nov. 11 to see what the Queer Eye guys wear, what photos they post and if they win!

 

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Netflix

Promo Pals

Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness don't dread going to work events because they get to hang out with each other, and pose in front of colorful balloons!

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Ted Allen

Ted Talks

Van Ness and Porowski were all smiles having a drink with Food Network's Ted Allen at this 2018 event. Meanwhile, we'll be over here waiting patiently for a Queer Eye and Chopped crossover.

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness

Sweet Selfies

With faces this flawless, it's no wonder the guys love to pose for selfies!

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness

Spa Day

Even makeover masters need a little rejuvenation sometimes. We hope they got a package deal!

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness

Helping Hands

The guys created these limited-edition T-shirts together to raise money to support transgender youth and their families. They just love doing what they can to help others and it shows by the smiles on their faces.

Queer Eye, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness

Tongue Twins

Van Ness and France were totally twinning when they both decided to stick out their tongues in this silly snap!

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness

Rainbow Road

The besties strutted their stuff down a rainbow crosswalk while celebrating LGBT Pride in New York City.

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness

Sweet Smooches

Aww! Isn't it just the cutest when these BFFs show off their fabulous friendship?

Queer Eye, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness

Summer Slay

It's the shots like these that prove there couldn't be a more perfect nickname for these fierce friends than the Fab 5!

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness

Spa Selfies

Did you even have a spa day if you don't snap a selfie? Porowski, France, and Van Ness know that without photographic proof, their relaxation session might as well never have happened.

Queer Eye, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Carson Kressley, Thom Filicia

Queer Eye Cast: Then and Now

Everything came full circle when Brown and Berk perfectly posed alongside two of their Queer Eye predecessors, Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia. Talk about a blast from the past!

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Nicole Byer, Nailed It

They Totally Nailed It

Now this is a killer crossover! They guys put their fierce friendship to the test with a little competition on Nicole Byer's hilarious baking show, Nailed It and fans loved every second of it.

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn

Make It Work

Now that Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are no longer on Project Runway, could we perhaps see them make a cameo appearance on Queer Eye instead? We're sure the boys could make it work!

Queer Eye, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness

Kangaroo Carry

France jumping into Van Ness' arms is total friendship goals!

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Netflix, FYSee

Romantic Reunion

The boys love to keep in touch with some of their most memorable makeover recipients, including the time they met up with AJ and Andre at a FYSee event for Netflix.

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness

Jet Setting

Imagine sharing a private plane with these three. What a dream come true that would be!

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Legend-ary Parties

The cast of Queer Eye casually chilling with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend? Check. Our out-of-control FOMO? Double check.

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness

Celebrate Good Times

Come on, the guys couldn't stop smiling when they found out they were nominated for the 2018 Emmys and we totally understand why.

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness

Endearing Embrace

We can't get over France and Van Ness wrapping their arms around Porowski. If that's not a sign of true friendship, we don't know what is!

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness

Haircut Hangs

Remember this time when Porowski let Van Ness cut his hair? That's total trust in your friends and their skills and we're not so sure we'd be so willing if it were our locks.

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness

Going (to) Gay

When the guys visited the town of Gay, Georgia, they simply had to take a picture with that town name in the background.

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness

Selfie Squad

The guys really have mastered the art of taking the perfect selfie!

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Emmys

Major Milestones

At the 2018 Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, Queer Eye took home three trophies. We can't help but think that the guys' delightful dynamic helped them win big!

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk

Killer Coordination

Men who match are exactly the kind of guys we want to see on our TV screens every week!

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness

New Season, New Bestie Moments

The guys couldn't contain their excitement on their first day filming for season three and it had fans even more excited about what's to come.

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness

Buff BFFs

Shirtless snaps are the new selfie snaps? Well, maybe not, but these two rock their buff bods and the lighting in this photo perfectly.

Queer Eye, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness

Behind-the-Scenes Buddies

We love this tender moment caught off-camera!

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness

Boat Babes

The guys looked like they were living it up while adventuring around the Sydney Opera House on a boat over the summer.

Queer Eye, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness

Aussie Awesomeness

We love that France and Van Ness posed for this precious pic while traveling down under for their show.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown

Instagram

Carpool Selfies

Are we sure this is work? This car selfie proves that these guys are super close and are basically getting paid to go on road trips together and laugh along the way.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Bobby Berk

Instagram

Stop...Burger Time!

Berk made sure his pal France had a great first time at Waffle House in Atlanta and their faces are priceless.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tina Fey

Instagram

Celeb Encounters

Are you really a TV star if you don't meet a famous person or two? The answer is yes, but not a very fun one!

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness

Sunny Selfie

We love when the guys have fun in the sun, but we love it even more when they document it with a precious pic!

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski

Instagram

Hat Party

Porowski and France jetted off to Guatemala because friends don't let friends travel alone.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness

Instagram

Network Affliation

Who says a work meeting can't be with your best friends?

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Bella Hadid

Instagram

Model Relations

Wait, your friends don't casually hangout with models like Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne? That stinks!

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski

Instagram

Cuddle Time

How do we get invited to this luxurious hotel hang?!

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown

Instagram

Yaaas Queen!

The lovable cast actually visited the city of Yass in Australia and we're officially jealous of their adventures.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown

Instagram

Lunches...Sunny Side

Whether they are on set or just hanging out, the men of the Netflix series are all about lunching together on the reg.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski

Instagram

Filter Fun

The Queer Eye guys are not above using filters on their birthday shout outs, Snapchat stories and so much more.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Gigi Hadid

Instagram

Birthday Bashes

Porowski joined a star-studded group to celebrate France's birthday this year and it looked like a blast.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown

Instagram

Power Stance

Even when they're working the five besties make sure they are ready to strike a power pose at a moment's notice.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown

Instagram

Work It!

What better way to pass the time between filming than to primp and pose with your close friends?

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown

Instagram

All Work, and No Play

Sure, the cast of the hit reality series spends a lot of time together for work, but it's pretty obvious based on their smiles here that work and play are the same thing.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness

Instagram

Tea for Two

Technically these two are sipping on Strongbow Rosé Hard Cider, but wouldn't you attend a tea party (or cider party for that matter) thrown by the Queer Eye guys? We sure would.

 

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski

Instagram

Travel Buddies

When the core five aren't filming and helping others they travel for fun and business and make sure to take some cute BFF pics whenever they get the chance.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Bon Jovi

Instagram

Rockstar Moments

Bon Jovi and the Queer Eye cast in one photo? This is too much awesomeness to handle!

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski

Instagram

London Looks

When Brown and Porowski were in London they made sure to do as the British do and did their best Kate Moss model pose and we totally approve.

