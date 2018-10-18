Kendall Jenner Fires Back After Alleged Stalker Arrest

After a man was arrested for allegedly trespassing on her property, Kendall Jenner fired back at the press.

The suspect, 37-year-old John Ford, was arrested on Tuesday by the Los Angeles police department. According to a watch commander, Ford had a restraining order and was arrested for trespassing. He is due in court on November 6. According to his booking sheet, Ford's bail was set at $20,000 and he was released on Tuesday night.

According to TMZ, Ford was arrested last month for breaking into the gated community where the reality star lives and, after reportedly pleading guilty to trespassing, was ordered by a judge to stay 1,000 feet away.

Per TMZ, Jenner's security allegedly spotted Ford by her backyard pool last week, reportedly after scaling a mountainside by the community. However, according to the report, it wasn't until he allegedly scaled it again and showed up on Jenner's front porch on Tuesday that police were able to catch him and make the arrest.