David Beckham Says His and Victoria Beckham's Marriage Is "Always Hard Work"

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 10:49 AM

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

Marriage isn't always easy—just ask David Beckham.

He and Victoria Beckham, who share four children, celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in July. The event took place weeks after the couple denied breakup rumors.

"To have been married for the amount of time that we have, you know, it's always hard work," David says in an edited preview of an interview with Australian TV show The Sunday Project, which will air this weekend.

"It becomes a little more complicated," he later adds.

The video was released more than a month after the entire Beckham family posed for British Vogue. Victoria, 44, talked to the magazine about the past split rumors about her and David, 43.

David and Victoria Beckham: Romance Rewind

"People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal," she said. "But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that's unfair."

"We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago?" she added. "We are much stronger—the six of us—than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond, and that is key."

David also made his comments to The Sunday Project just ahead of his family's upcoming trip to Australia. He is an ambassador of the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style event created by Prince Harry. This weekend, he and wife Meghan Markleopen the 2018 event in Sydney as part of their first joint royal tour, which they began on Sunday. The Beckhams are friendly with the royal couple and were among several celebs who attended their wedding in May.

"The only time I've been [to Australia] before was with the Spice Girls, 24 hours in Sydney and Melbourne," Victoria told Vogue Australia about her and David's upcoming trip, in an interview published in its November 2018 issue. "When you're young and travelling the world like that, you'd sit in your hotel room and watch TV. When you're older, you want to get out and see things."

