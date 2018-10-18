Attention Gigi Hadid! Zayn Malik Opens Up About Love and Broken Hearts in "Fingers"

Zayn Malik just dropped his latest track, "Fingers."

The One Direction alum sings about love and needing a certain someone in his new song, released Thursday morning. "F--ked and I want ya/Looked and I loved ya/Stuck, now I need ya/Hopin' I'd see ya," Zayn, who has been in an on-off relationship with Gigi Hadid for about three years, sings on the track. "I've been f--ked and I want ya, I can't even text ya/'Cause my fingers ain't broken, but my heart is/If you wanna let me know where you hiding/I could come and love."

Zayn later sings, "What did I tell ya? Typo said I loved ya/Didn't mean what I was saying/No, I wasn't playing, just confused/Was tryna play it smooth."