Attention Gigi Hadid! Zayn Malik Opens Up About Love and Broken Hearts in "Fingers"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 9:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Zayn Malik just dropped his latest track, "Fingers."

The One Direction alum sings about love and needing a certain someone in his new song, released Thursday morning. "F--ked and I want ya/Looked and I loved ya/Stuck, now I need ya/Hopin' I'd see ya," Zayn, who has been in an on-off relationship with Gigi Hadid for about three years, sings on the track. "I've been f--ked and I want ya, I can't even text ya/'Cause my fingers ain't broken, but my heart is/If you wanna let me know where you hiding/I could come and love."

Zayn later sings, "What did I tell ya? Typo said I loved ya/Didn't mean what I was saying/No, I wasn't playing, just confused/Was tryna play it smooth."

Read

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are in a "Much Better Place"

Zayn and Gigi, who started their romance in Nov. 2015, called it quits in March but got back together a month later.

Over the summer, a source told E! News that the 25-year-old singer and the 23-year-old supermodel are in a "much better place" in their relationship.

"Gigi and Zayn are in a much better place since splitting," the insider shared. "They needed the space apart for a bit and are now are giving things a second chance. They are very happy together and everyone around them can see it."

Listen to Zayn's new song "Fingers" above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Zayn Malik , Gigi Hadid , Music , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Sneak Peek: Lea Michele & Darren Criss Interview

Lily Allen, 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival

Hookers, Drugs and Depression: How Lily Allen Is Finally Coming to Terms With Her Past

Drake, Pusha T

Pusha T Denies Finding Out About Drake's Son Through Kanye West

Beyonce & Kelly Rowland Collaborating On a New Song?

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson to Receive Global Icon Award at 2018 MTV EMAs

Q & A, Kelsea Ballerini, Hillary Scott

Inside Kelsea Ballerini and Hillary Scott's Unbreakable Friendship On and Off Stage

Eminem, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Empire State Building

Watch Eminem Rap "Venom" From the Top of the Empire State Building

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.