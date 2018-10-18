Meghan Markle Just Received Her First Tiara—But It's Not What You Think

Meghan Markle received a very special gift on the third day of her royal tour with husband Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Albert Park primary school in Melbourne on Wednesday, where they met 6-year-old Annie. After seeing Annie holding flowers and a toy tiara in her hands, Prince Harry asked the little girl if the gifts were for his wife. Meghan, who is expecting her first child with Harry, then walked over and greeted Annie, who presented her with the flowers and the tiara.

"Oh my goodness! Thank you!" Meghan exclaimed when she saw the gifts. "These are amazing."

Meghan then asked the girl if she wanted to keep the tiara, but Annie told her no, indicating it was for the Duchess. The last time we saw Meghan with a tiara, which are usually reserved for very special occasions, was on her wedding day when she wore Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, lent to her by Queen Elizabeth II.