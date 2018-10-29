The Cast of Riverdale's Love for One Another Runs Deep & There Are Pictures to Prove It!

In fact, there are so many fun times of these stars—including, Cole Sprouse , Lili Reinhart , Camila Mendes , KJ Apa and more—hanging out outside of the show that we had to give these moments and snaps their very own gallery.

This is great news for fans of the hit CW series , because it means more cute pictures of your favorite actors spending time with their cast mates for you to look at...and secretly wish you were a part of. No judgment, we wish we were a part of this squad, too!

Even though the cast has only been together for three years, they are basically family and they totally act like one. From pool days and trips to the desert together, to goofing off in Vancouver and eating out at fancy events, these actors can't get enough of each other.

Riverdale is a small town full of secrets , scandals and milkshakes, but the cast of Riverdale is full of bubbly personalities, go-getters and real-life BFFs.

Plus, you can always watch the series itself on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW!

Since the actual People's Choice Awards don't air until next month, we've rounded up the best cast moments from the boys and girls of Riverdale to hopefully tide you over until then.

When it comes to our "research" we've discovered that both the cast and the series are totally worthy of their PCAs nods, because, well, the actors are brilliant and the show is so freaking intriguing.

Some might call this stalking, but we work in entertainment so we classify it as "research." Like what we did there?

Now that Riverdale is a 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalist in four categories including, Drama Show of 2018, and three solo nods—Sprouse is up for Male TV Star of 2018, Mendes for Female TV Star of 2018 and Apa for Drama TV Star of 2018—we can't stop keeping track of what all the stars of the show are doing on a regular basis.

Instagram Rainbow Gals On-screen lovers and off-screen BFFs Vanessa Morgan and Madelaine Petsch can't help but smile when they get in some friendship time no matter what time of year it is.

Instagram Flying High "Real Housewives of Riverdale," Petsch captioned this getaway snap of her and Camila Mendes and it is exactly what we would've written alongside this photo as well.

Instagram Subway Getaway Charles Melton and Mendes took a subway ride together in Canada (where Riverdale films) earlier this summer, but it looks more like a train to the past with those fun ensembles.

Instagram Pool Party Mark Consuelos might play a bad guy on The CW series, but off-screen he is everyone's favorite dad. Come on, he hosted a pool party for some of his cast mates and family members in July, because he is a cool dad, not a regular dad.

Instagram Serpents Roll Deep When it comes to cliques among the Riverdale cast, the Southside Serpents are always ready to group together and spend some quality time with one another. This is exactly what Morgan did with two of her snake bros—Drew Ray Tanner and Jordan Connor—once they were all back in Vancouver this summer.

Instagram Matching Dudes Both KJ Apa and Melton are really close in real life and they prove it all the time with their matching shirts!

Instagram Ride or Die Hart Denton might be a little out there on the show, but when it comes to the cast he is definitely a fan favorite, which is why he is frequently seen spending time with his co-stars throughout the year.

Instagram Robe Sisters In July, season three was underway for the Riverdale gals which meant robe time for Lili Reinhart, Mendes and Petsch, duh!

Instagram Boys' Club Boys just wanna have fun too...at least when it comes to Denton, Apa and Cole Sprouse.

Instagram The Pussycats Clearly Josie and the Pussycats AKA Ashleigh Murray, Hayley Law and Asha Bromfield are really close off screen too.

Instagram The Gang's All Here It doesn't matter what scene these actors are on set to shoot they are always having a good time. So, how do we get in all on this fun?!

Instagram Sing It Loud When it came time to celebrate Mendes' birthday this past year, Casey Cott had to give his girl a fun social media shout out. He also showed that these two can karaoke with the best of them.

Instagram New Kids In Town Morgan and Melton might be the newer season regulars on The CW series, but they already have a super close friendship with just about everyone on set.

Instagram Carry On B and V forever!

Instagram Birthday Boys Come on, Cott and Sprouse even had a joint birthday celebration while filming in Canada and our hearts can't handle all the love.

Instagram Vixens Unite Forget Betty, Archie, Jughead and Veronica, the Riverdale Vixens are our favorite foursome on and off screen.

Instagram Blondies The on-screen siblings couldn't help but laugh as they goofed off together and tried to see which star had the better blonde locks last season.

Instagram Pizza Party Can we get in on this pizza party next time...please?!

Instagram All Dressed Up In May 2018, Reinhart and Sprouse stepped out together at the Met Gala and proved that Betty and Jughead look good all dressed up.

Instagram Tea Time There's nothing like having tea with your TV mom while wearing matching blazers, right?

Instagram Sleepy Time Late nights on set would be less than ideal, but having a friend to sleep on isn't so bad.

Instagram Trailer Shenanigans It's always a party when you have Morgan and Sprouse in one trailer.

Instagram Desert Party When these besties aren't working together they are dancing in the desert at Coachella and we are officially jealous of their tight bond.

Instagram Sun Selfies Does it get any better than taking a group selfie with your BFFs at an outdoor music festival? We don't think so!

Instagram Work Hard, Play Hard Consuelos loves to sweat it out with his costars and we're not sure which of the actors is more fit these days.

Instagram Snuggle Buddies These two are just the cutest. We now need more Veronica and Cheryl scenes ASAP.

Instagram LOL Sometimes you just need a good laugh and with the Riverdale cast there are plenty of laughs to be had.

Instagram Mexican Getaway If you're best friends with your costars, traveling to Mexico City for "work" seems like a fun vacation...without any of the planning.

Instagram Just one of the Boys #SquadGoals.

Instagram Scooter Sisters "One duo, under God, with liberty and scooters for all," Reinhart captioned this scooter shot and we couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Instagram Peace Out There might be a lot of girls on this series, but the boys always find time to bro-out whenever they can.