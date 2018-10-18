Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a "Long List" of Baby Names

It's been just a few days since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced her pregnancy; however, it looks like the royal couple is already thinking about baby names.

While taking a tram ride during the third day of their Australian royal tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked if they had picked a moniker for their future child.

"We've been given a long list of names from everyone," Meghan replied. "We're going to sit down and have a look at them."

One royal admirer seemed to have a suggestion. While greeting well-wishers in Melbourne, Harry and Meghan stopped to chat with a 5-year-old child named Harriet and her mother Jessica.

"As soon as I introduced my daughter to Harry, he said, 'That's a great name,'" the proud parent said. "Maybe they will choose it for their own child, which would be fun."