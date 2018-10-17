How Priyanka Chopra Feels About Having a Baby With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has baby fever?
The Quantico star spoke with E! News at God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York about why the organization matters to her and growing her future family with fiancé Nick Jonas. Funny enough, Kate Hudson co-chairs the event, who skipped out on attending because she just had a baby of her own, a girl named Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa.
Chopra is close friends with Meghan Markle, who announced she and her royal husband Prince Harry were expecting their first child together. When asked at the Golden Heart Awards how she feels about the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy, Chopra laughed to E! News, "I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up!'"
But we may not want to count our potential baby eggs before they hatch just yet.
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Chopra and her beau confirmed their engagement in August during a trip to India where their two families gathered for festivities, including a big engagement party. It became public knowledge in June, however, that nuptials were in their future. Days before making their relationship really Instagram-official, the actress showed off her ring in a photo with her friend Raveena Tandon.
What's more, apparently Meghan has given her royal seal of approval to her pal about Jonas. An insider told E! News at the time that Meghan is "very excited" for Chopra and Jonas.
The "Jealous" singer popped the question during a trip to London for Chopra's 36th birthday. While in London, he closed down an entire Tiffany&Co. store in order to have all the privacy he needed to pick out the perfect ring.
Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds, gave E! News an estimate as to what her ring could be worth. "Priyanka's ring is a high quality cushion cut weighing around 4 carats," he said. "It looks to be somewhere around a G color, VS1 clarity which, from Tiffany & Co, would have a value of around $200,000."
Since their engagement, the lovebirds have been traveling all around the world together. They've ventured to Mexico for a quick weekend getaway, Mammoth Mountain in California and a favorite spot of Jonas', Mumbai, New York Fashion Week and more.
Last week, Chopra revealed how she and her fiancé really connected. Jonas previously told E! News' Jason Kennedy, "I can go into all of it and get all mushy, but I think the thing that really connected both of us was our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those."
She told E! News at the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection that she completely agrees. Chopra said, "We've known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while, but I think that's the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us."
Well, you know what they say: first comes love, then comes marriage...
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!