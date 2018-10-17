Carrie Underwood and More Country Music Queens Attend 2018 CMT Artists of the Year

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 5:57 PM

Kelsea Ballerini, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Sanford Myers/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The ladies of country music are ready for their red carpet moment.

Kelsea BalleriniCarrie Underwood and more singers dazzled on the CMT Artist of the Year red carpet ahead of Wednesday night's historical show. The country music stars are going to be the focus of the show in honor of their years of dedication and talent, with their male counterparts taking a back seat for the all-female special. 

CMT announced the first ever female focused lineup on Sept. 11, which is meant to be a way of "reflect what's happening right now in culture and in the lives of our fans," said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music & Talent for CMT. 

The statement continued, "In this monumental year for women, dedicating one of the biggest nights in the genre to applaud female country artists not only solidifies our commitment, but we hope will spark a much-needed change in the industry."

Photos

2018 CMT Artists of the Year: Red Carpet Arrivals

To see the stars in their fashionable looks, check out the gallery below!

Tori Kelly, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Tori Kelly

The soulful singer donned a strapless black, mermaid gown for the awards in Nashville.

Elle King, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Elle King

King strut herself on the red carpet in a classy jumpsuit.

Schuyler Fisk, Sissy Spacek, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Schuyler Fisk & Sissy Spacek

The singer-songwriter and her actress mother walked the red carpet in complimentary suits.

Maren Morris, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Sanford Myers/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Maren Morris

The singer was an angelic vision in a feathered cocktail dress and peep-toe heels.

Maddie Marlow, Tae Dye, Maddie & Tae, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Maddie Marlow & Tae Dye

The duo brought a pop of color to the red carpet for the show.

Kimberly Schlapman, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Sanford Myers/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kimberly Schlapman

Schlapman showed off her long legs in a black, belted dress and ankle high shimmering booties.

Karen Fairchild, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Sanford Myers/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Karen Fairchild

The Girl Crush singer wore a stunning silver, halter neck dress, which she paired with black heels.

Jackson Boyd, Alisa Fuller, Jessica Mack, Kerry Degman, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Jackson Boyd, Alisa Fuller, Jessica Mack & Kerry Degman

The Music City stars joined together for a photo opp at the show.

Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Sanford Myers/Invision/AP

Carrie Underwood

The pregnant singer walked the red carpet solo in a blue, shimmering cocktail dress.

Hillary Scott, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Sanford Myers/Invision/AP

Hillary Scott

The Lady Antebellum singer wore a flowing and flirty drink for the female-centric show.

Sheryl Crow, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl wore a geometric dress and pointy-toed booties on the red carpet.

Dierks Bentley, Evelyn Bentley, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Dierks & Evelyn Bentley

The singer brought his 10-year-old daughter as his date so she could see the girl power from Wednesday night's show.

Martina McBride, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Martina McBride

The iconic country singer wore a chic and classic look on the red carpet.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

