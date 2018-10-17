Carrie Underwood and More Country Music Queens Attend 2018 CMT Artists of the Year

The ladies of country music are ready for their red carpet moment.

Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood and more singers dazzled on the CMT Artist of the Year red carpet ahead of Wednesday night's historical show. The country music stars are going to be the focus of the show in honor of their years of dedication and talent, with their male counterparts taking a back seat for the all-female special.

CMT announced the first ever female focused lineup on Sept. 11, which is meant to be a way of "reflect what's happening right now in culture and in the lives of our fans," said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music & Talent for CMT.

The statement continued, "In this monumental year for women, dedicating one of the biggest nights in the genre to applaud female country artists not only solidifies our commitment, but we hope will spark a much-needed change in the industry."