How Making a Murderer Turned Us All Into Detectives, Judges and Juries

The makers of Making a Murderer didn't set out to trigger a crime wave.

As far as our viewing habits go, that is.

"I think people are responding to the series because it really engages with the question of 'how do we define justice?'" Laura Ricciardi, who directed, produced and wrote the docu-series with Moira Demos, told E! News at the 2016 Webby Awards, held about six months after it became apparent that following the twisted, tragic road that led to Steven Avery being convicted of murder had become a national pastime.

"So, you know, in that regard I think it's understandable that people would be engaging and having lots of emotions about the roller-coaster ride the Averys, and the Dasseys, and the Halbach family and all of the subjects in the series experienced."

Ricciardi added, "We're definitely exploring the idea of doing future episodes because the story continues to unfold."

So it did, and Making a Murderer Part 2 premieres Friday on Netflix, picking up with Avery's nephew Brendan Dassey's own tortuous legal saga and a renewed effort to get Avery's 2007 murder conviction in the death of 25-year-old Teresa Halbach overturned.

Only now, the series returns to a TV and streaming landscape jam-packed with true crime programming, and with a built-in audience that has very strong opinions about what went down in season one.