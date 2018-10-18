How to Make Any Front Door Warm and Welcoming for Fall

Stocksy
by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 6:00 AM
So you have a big beautiful front porch and nothing to put on it.
Or maybe what you have is more akin to a stoop or a balcony—semantics, really. Usually a bare entryway is totally acceptable, except during the most festive time of the year: fall.
If the cool, crisp weather has got you in the mood to decorate every inch of your house, start with the welcoming area. After all, it's the one place everyone sees and it really sets the tone for how cheery it will be once inside. You can go full out with an elaborate, thematic doorway situation, or you can invest in one or two cute pieces to spruce up the vibe.
Up to you, just make sure you do something to set the mood for your beloved guests.
BUY IT: 3-Piece Rustic Wood Pumpkin Lawn Stake Set, $53
BUY IT: Pumpkins and Pine Cones Fall Garland, $50
BUY IT: Primitive Chair With Rustic Star and Pumpkin, $70
BUY IT: Spooky Trailer Fall Decor Indoor Outdoor Accent Rug, $42
BUY IT: LED Pumpkin Man, $17
BUY IT: Autumn Sunflower Field Fall Decor Indoor Outdoor Accent Rug, $32
BUY IT: 3-Piece Rustic Chunky Wood Candy Corn Mantle Sitters/Centerpiece Set, $35
BUY IT: Pumpkin Stack Topiary with Urn, $150
BUY IT: Persimmon Pumpkin, $95
BUY IT: Three Posts Holiday Wreath, $45
BUY IT: Reversible Seasonal Greeter, $13
BUY IT: Gardenised Scarecrow Boy and Girl Set Sitting on a Hay Bale, $31
