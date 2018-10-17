Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 3

The wait is finally over!

One month after Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra revealed they are expecting baby No. 3, the Teen Mom OG stars are ready to reveal the sex of their child.

"Excited to have Nova announce our SHOCKING GENDER REVEAL," the couple revealed on Instagram.

Okay, you've waited long enough! According to Us Weekly, the pair is expecting a baby girl.

"I was so shocked that it was a girl because I for sure thought it was a boy!" Catelynn shared with the publication. "Tyler knew the sex before I did. When we did our gender reveal, I was so shocked I almost cried because I wanted a boy so badly. I'm super excited it's a girl now. Since our miscarriage, I just am thankful to get another chance, and as long as it's healthy, that's all that matters!"