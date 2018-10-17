Pusha T Denies Finding Out About Drake's Son Through Kanye West

Just like every story, there are two sides to every rap battle.

Such seems to be the case for Drakeand Pusha T, who notoriously battled with diss tracks this past spring on the heels of Pusha's third studio album, Daytona. Drake revisited their feud during a recent episode of LeBron James' The Shop and suggested that Pusha learned of Drake's son through Kanye West, who produced Daytona. The rapper famously took aim at the new father on his diss track, "The Story of Adidon," and accused him of "hiding" the child.

During the episode, Drake mentioned that he had sent a photo of his child to West and played him "March 14," the track on his Scorpion album in which he addressed becoming a father publicly for the first time.

"I tell him I'm having trouble with my son's mother. We had a conversation," Drake said of Kanye on the episode.