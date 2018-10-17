Khloe Kardashian Put Huge Sunglasses on True Thompson and It's as Cute as it Sounds

Love is blind, but Khloe Kardashian has 20/20 vision when it comes to cute pictures of her daughter, True Thompson.

The Good American founder snapped a pic of True wearing giant circular sunglasses that said "L'aveugle par amour," which translates to "blind for love." The 6-month-old rocked those Gucci glasses, proving once again that she fits in perfectly with the rest of her glam KarJenner family.

There's no shortage of sweet pictures of baby True. On Oct. 9, Khloe uploaded a picture on Instagram of her daughter sitting on a bed with the biggest smile on her face. "I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE," she wrote.

While True was basking in the sun in her most recent photo, on Sunday she took advantage of the autumnal weather and took a field trip to a pumpkin patch with her aunt Kourtney Kardashian. While there, True dressed up in a pumpkin costume and appeared more than ready for her first Halloween and trick-or-treat experience.