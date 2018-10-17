Samantha Markle Apologizes to Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for "Past Tension"

Samantha went on to tell the outlet, "I think everybody really just needs to come together and realize this is really important and special for Meg, for Harry, for the child, for all of us, and we need to stop the sparring. I want things to be alright in my family and everybody has to be on the same page. I want that for the child but I want that for Meg too."

Speaking directly to Meghan and Harry, Samantha apologized for past tension and expressed her excitement for the couple and their baby.

"I'm so excited, I'm so happy for you and I really, really am sorry for any of the past tension and confusion and misunderstandings and asinine things I've said when I just didn't understand what was going on and I wanted things to work out for my dad," Samantha said. "But this is just a great time for you guys and Meg, I love you. Congratulations to both of you. Let's just let it all go and you two be wonderful happy parents – I'm so happy for both of you."