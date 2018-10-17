Orange Is the New Black Ending With Season 7

It's official: Orange Is the New Black will end with the upcoming season seven. Netflix previously ordered seasons five, six and seven all at once, leaving many fans to assume the seventh season would be the last.

The Orange Is the New Black cast, which includes Danielle Brooks, Adrienne C. Moore, Uzo Aduba, Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Natasha Lyonne and Kate Mulgrew, among many others in the ensemble, made a video announcing the end of the series.

"I'm going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original and controversial series of this decade," Mulgrew said in the video. See it below.

"After seven seasons, it's time to be released from prison. I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we've worked with," series creator Jenji Kohan said in a statement. "My heart is orange but fade to black."