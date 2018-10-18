From Marches to Posing With Big Bird on Sesame Street, See Busy Philipps' Coolest Mom Moments!

Instagram
Busy Philips is more than just an A-list actress and the newly crowned late night TV host of E!'s Busy Tonight, she's also one of the coolest moms around!
From taking her girls Birdie and Cricket to meet Big Bird on Sesame Street to marching alongside her family at the March for Our Lives gun control march, Busy does her best to have fun with her daughters while showing them what's important.
What's cooler than that, is Busy always keeps it real! The mom of two has been open about her struggles with mom guilt and has shared everything from the tearful kindergarten send-off of her youngest, Cricket to worrying about Birdie's first time at a sleepaway camp.
Whether she's sharing a silly selfie with the girls or highlighting female empowerment on International Women's Day, Busy's one awesome mom.
Gear up for Busy Tonight with some of Busy's coolest mom moments below!
When She Dressed Birdie as Herself for Halloween
"Ready."
When She Got Silly With Her Daughters at the Flour Shop in NYC
"Too bad these kids aren't having any fun in New York. Thanks for having us yesterday @flourshop and for giving Cricket a cup of sprinkles which she drank like water."
When She Got Matching *Fake* Tattoos With Birdie to Support a Good Cause
"Bird and I got matching @scampbell333 tattoos today at the @ps_arts Express Yourself fundraiser. PS Arts raises money to put art programs in underserved schools and we love the event they throw every year!"
When She Took Her Daughters to the March For Our Lives Rally
"To the young organizers of today's @marchforourlives, we stand with you and are inspired by you. And we will continue to use our voices and our votes to bring real change. #notonemore #enough @marchforourlives @everytown @momsdemand @marchforourlivesla"
When She Got Creative for Her Daughters' Crazy Hair Day at Camp
"Crazy hair day at camp! Thanks @kmannmakeup for the Coke bottle idea!!"
When She Showed Her Daughters the Importance of Being a Strong Woman
"'Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.' -Unknown
Listen, I'm trying my best every damn day. Happy #internationalwomensday"
When She Got Into Character for Cricket's Birthday
"She asked for us to make t-shirts that say Cricket Crew. We obliged."
When She Took Her Daughters to Sesame Street
"I got to take my girls to Sesame Street and it was better than I could have even imagined. This is probably not shocking but I cried. Happy 50th Sesame Street! Thank you for always being there. #sesame50"
When She Got Real About Cricket's First Day of Kindergarten
"This person nailed her first day at kindergarten. Her mother has been crying most of the day."
When She Shared Her Struggles About Sending Birdie to Summer Camp
"I've been so worried about my Bird, she went to sleepaway camp this week-she's a kid who doesn't even do sleepovers but she really wanted to go to camp and was determined to power through. The first night they called us cause she was so upset. But then yesterday, we got this picture, she looks so happy and we got no call last night so now (thankfully) I'm the only one who's crying."