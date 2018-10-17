All the Times the PCAs Comedy TV Star Finalists Cracked Us Up in Real Life

The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are right around the corner and we can barely contain our excitement.

As the big award show gets closer—it's on Nov.11—we can't stop thinking about which stars are going to win each category. One of the most competitive categories has to be Comedy TV Star of 2018—which you can still vote for this week—and all of its finalists deserve the title.

The category includes, Kristen Bell for The Good Place, Jim Parsons for The Big Bang Theory, Sofia Vergara for Modern Family, Donald Glover for Atlanta and Drew Barrymore for Santa Clarita Diet. Clearly, this is going to be a tight and funny race to the finish.

Since voting closes on Friday, Oct. 19, we wanted to give you a few more reasons as to why you should vote for each of these actors. The main one being that they can make you laugh even when they aren't on their designated TV shows.