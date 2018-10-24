Makeover Madness! See the Best Looks From the PCAs Beauty Influencer Finalists Now

Excuse us while we pick our jaws up off the floor, because these beauty gurus have left us in total awe.

This year, the E! People's Choice Awards are recognizing so many social media stars, but with so much talent out there, the network had to include a special spot for these makeup masters!

Whether they're walking us through everyday makeup techniques, glittery glam applications, or out of this world Halloween looks, these vloggers have been helping viewers across the globe with all sorts of cosmetic creations.

On Nov. 11, finalists NIKKIETUTORIALS, Bretman Rock, Brooklyn and Bailey, Jackie Aina, and James Charles will find out which one of them will be crowned the Beauty Influencer of 2018 at this year's PCAs and the anticipation is killing us.

Honestly, each and every one of them is talented enough to claim the crown, so we don't know who will take the prize when all is said and done.