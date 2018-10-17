Bella Hadid Reveals the Ultimate Halloween Makeup in New Dior Short Film

Bella Hadid has turned over to the dark side.

With Halloween in a couple of weeks, the model is revealing her spooky dreams in a short film in partnership with Dior Makeup. "The Beauty of a Dark Dream," the title of the thriller, is the work of the brand's Creative and Image Director, Peter Phillips, and includes three scenes—each with its own makeup look.

"With this psychedelic tale, the House of Dior invites you too, to dare a spectacular transformation for a night of mystery, when anything goes," the press release stated.

While we typically associate the brand and Bella for glamorous and borderline angelic looks, the new project takes a new direction with its haunted tale. However, even with dark and spooky aesthetic, the model manages to look sultry and flawless, which is, in all honesty, the goal of Halloween makeup.