Cardi B Claps Back Over Report She Recorded Diss Track About Nicki Minaj

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 11:48 AM
Will Cardi B release a diss track stemming from her feud with Nicki Minaj?
On Wednesday, TMZ quoted sources close to the former rapper as saying that Cardi has recorded some new music with lyrics that "take some serious jabs at Nicki" and while Cardi thinks keeping the lyrics in is the only way to keep it real, some members of her team want to omit them, as they feel they would actually benefit the latter star by putting the spotlight on her.
"Dear TMZ ...ya constantly got me in ya blog spreading fake s--t about me without doing ya research and even when we tell ya is not true ya still push it," Cardi wrote on Instagram in a post she later deleted. "Ya motherf--kers need to get off my dick and start reporting about them actresses ya used to report about cause I'm not the one to f--k with THANK YOU!! Btw in REAL news my single 'Money' drops November 26!!"
TMZ has not responded to Cardi B's comments.
Cardi and Nicki famously got into a heated altercation at the Harper's Bazaar ICONs party during New York Fashion Week three weeks ago. The two have not crossed paths since then, although they narrowly avoided each other at Milan Fashion Week.
In a social media post published right after the confrontation, Cardi had claimed Nicki had made a comment about her and husband Offset's now 3-month-old daughter and also expressed her opinion on her parenting skills. Nicki denied this on her Queen Radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1.
"I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting," she said. "I don't care about anyone's parenting. I don't give a s--t and it's so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone's child."
Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Cardi and Offset have yet to share a photo of their daughter's face on social media.
In her deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, Cardi also said that TMZ "really pressed my button a couple of weeks ago when ya had photographers literally stalk me and my daughter when I clearly said repeatedly I don't want to show my daughter," adding, "With fame comes crazy people, stalkers and psychopaths so I want to protect my child till I'm ready to show her to the world but NO integrity don't matter to ya."
