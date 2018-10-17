Ariana Grande Covers Up Pete Davidson Tattoo After Calling Off Engagement

Later on in the night on Tuesday, Grande publicly addressed her split with Davidson for the first time. "ok today was v special and i'm so grateful i was able to be there," Grande wrote on her Instagram Story. "time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. it's hard not to bump news n stuff that i'm not tryna to see rn."

She continued, "it's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always."

It's been a very difficult time for Grande, who is still mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away just last month.

"Pete has really been there for Ariana," a source recently told E! News. "And she will always have a special place in her heart for him, but told him that right now is not the best time."