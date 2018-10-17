Emma Watson Kisses Brendan Wallace During Mexico Vacation

Chord Overstreet who?

In June, Emma Watson and the Glee alum sparked romance rumors early this year and appeared to confirm them with a major makeout session Los Angeles in June. But this past weekend, the 28-year-old Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast actress was photographed kissing a man who appears to be a new beau, tech CEO Brendan Wallace, while dining in a restaurant during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The two have not commented on the status of their relationship.

"They kissed across the table and seemed passionate about each other," a source told E! News. "She had a big smile on her face and seemed to really love being with him. They chatted a lot and spent time laughing together. They seemed like a very happy couple enjoying their vacation."

The source said Watson and Wallace stayed at an oceanfront resort.

"They seemed very happy to see each other," the source said. "They showed lots of PDA and were very comfortable together. They spent time in their private plunge pool and reading on their phones side-by-side. They also sat on the same chaise lounge and took turns rubbing each other's backs and being very affectionate. Brendan sipped on a margarita and they were both very relaxed. They had their butler come by a few times to check on them, but they were low key and without too many requests."

Another source told E! News that the two also traveled to a ranch, where they went camel riding and rode motorcycles.

Wallace, a New Yorker, is the co-founder of Cabify, the Latin American Uber, and of the investment company Fifth Wall. He has a BA in political science and economics from Princeton University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

