Melania Trump's Plane Lands Safely After Experiencing Mechanical Issue

Carolyn Kaster/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Melania Trump is doing "fine" after a plane she was on experienced a "minor mechanical issue" on Wednesday.
NBC News reports that the First Lady of the United States was on a plane that experienced a mechanical issue shortly after taking off which "caused smoke and the smell of something burning." The plane then returned safely to Join Base Andrews. According to reporters on the plane with Trump, a "thin haze of smoke" was visible about 10 minutes after takeoff on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for Trump said she is doing "fine" and that she is "eager" to get to her destination of Philadelphia for an event with her Be Best campaign.
Trump recently spoke about her campaign initiative during a rare sit-down interview with correspondent Tom Llamas for last week's ABC News special "Being Melania -- The First Lady."
"I could say I'm the most bullied person on the world...one of them, if you really see what people are saying about me," Melania said in the interview. "That's why my Be Best initiative is focusing on social media and online behavior."
She then shared, "We need to educate the children of social emotional behavior, so when they grow up they know how to deal with those issues."
The First Lady also talked about her husband, President Donald Trump, and his administration during the interview, admitting that he's had people she didn't trust on his team.
When asked about her husband running for re-election, Melania shared, "I believe that my husband is doing an incredible job for this nation and I want the American people to have success, so whatever he will decide I will support him."