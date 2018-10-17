Lena Dunham Undergoes Surgery to Remove Ovary

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 9:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lena Dunham, Surgery

Instagram

Lena Dunham had surgery to remove her left ovary on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Girls alum took to Instagram to document her hospital stay and tell her fans about the procedure. "Yesterday I had a two hour surgery to remove my left ovary, which was encased in scar tissue & fibrosis, attached to my bowel and pressing on nerves that made it kinda hard to walk/pee/vamp," Dunham began her post. "Over the last month it got worse and worse until I was simply a burrito posing as a human. *** My mother took this picture after I spent 9 hours in the post op recovery area with v low blood pressure, the nurses were diligently monitoring. I was so out of it that I thought I looked sensually moody a la Charlotte Rampling (turns out it was more of a constipation vibe.)."

Read

Lena Dunham Posts Naked Selfie on 9-Month Anniversary of Her Hysterectomy

Dunham continued, "A lot of people commented on my last post about being too sick to finish promoting my show by saying my hysterectomy should have fixed it (I mean *should* is a weird one). That I should get acupuncture and take supplements (I do). That I should see a therapist because it's clearly psychological (year 25, y'all. These are the fruits!)."

Amid her latest health news, Dunham is trying to remain positive.

"But a big lesson I've learned in all this is that health, like most things, isn't linear- things improve and things falter and you start living off only cranberry juice from a sippy cup/sleeping on a glorified heating pad but you're also happier than you've been in years," she told her followers. "I feel blessed creatively and tickled by my new and improved bellybutton and so so so lucky to have health insurance as well as money for care that is off my plan."

Read

Lena Dunham Thinks Calvin Harris Was Taylor Swift's Worst Boyfriend

Lena Dunham

Instagram

Dunham went on to tell her followers that she is "simultaneously shocked" by what her body is and isn't doing for her and "red with rage that access to medical care is a privilege and not a right in this country and that women have to work extra hard just to prove what we already know about our own bodies and beg for what we need to be well," adding that it's "humiliating."

"My health not being a given has paid spiritual dividends I could never have predicted and it's opened me up in wild ways and it's given me a mission: to advocate for those of us who live at the cross section of physical and physic pain, to remind women that our stories don't have to look one way, our pain is our gain and oh shit scars and mesh 'panties' are the fucking jam," she concluded. "Join me, won't you?"

Read

Lena Dunham Grateful for Outpouring of Support After Hysterectomy

Back in August, Dunham took to Instagram to post three nude photos of herself on the nine-month anniversary of her hysterectomy.

Dunham revealed in the March 2018 issue of Vogue that she underwent a total hysterectomy to remove her uterus and cervix after a decade of battling endometriosis.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lena Dunham , Surgery , , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Emma Watson

Emma Watson Kisses Brendan Wallace During Mexico Vacation

Meghan Markle Sweetly Holds Prince Harry's Umbrella

The Real World

Before Facebook Revives The Real World, Find Out If These MTV Couples Are Still Together

Melania Trump

Melania Trump's Plane Lands Safely After Experiencing Mechanical Issue

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan's Shirtless Selfie for Naomi Osaka Is a Gift to All of Us

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson to Receive Global Icon Award at 2018 MTV EMAs

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Meghan Markle Shows Serena Williams Some Love With Her Latest Royal Tour Look

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.