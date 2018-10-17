You Wouldn't Believe Which Pop Star Keira Knightley Gets Mistaken For

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 8:01 AM

Keira Knightley, ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood

Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

Keira Knightley says she's mistaken for other stars in public "all the time."

One of them is Natalie Portman, and that's not surprising; Knightley was actually cast as a handmaiden and decoy to the star's character Queen Padmé Amidala in the 1999 movie Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace due to her resemblance to the actress. 

"I've been chased through an airport as Natalie Portman," Knightley said on The Late Late Show on Tuesday. "I mean, [I get mistaken for] Natalie Portman a lot. I did the Star Wars thing."

Photos

Keira Knightley's Best Looks

Keira Knightley, Natalie Portman, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios

Fans have also mistaken Knightley with fellow English actresses.

"I've been chased through a park as Kate Winslet," she said.

Keira Knightley, Kate Winslet

Getty Images

"Quite a few people have come over to me to ask me to say hello to Daniel Craig for them because they think I'm Rachel Weisz."

Keira Knightley, Rachel Weisz

Getty Images

Knightley also recalled a time a fan approached her in a store in Los Angeles and asked to take a photo with her, thinking she was Britney Spears.

Keira Knightley, Britney Spears

Getty Images, MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Knightley said she quite enjoys being mistaken for other stars.

"I'm much more polite, I think, when people think that I'm somebody else," she said.

