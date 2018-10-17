You Wouldn't Believe Which Pop Star Keira Knightley Gets Mistaken For

Getty Images for ELLE Magazine
Keira Knightley says she's mistaken for other stars in public "all the time."
One of them is Natalie Portman, and that's not surprising; Knightley was actually cast as a handmaiden and decoy to the star's character Queen Padmé Amidala in the 1999 movie Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace due to her resemblance to the actress.
"I've been chased through an airport as Natalie Portman," Knightley said on The Late Late Show on Tuesday. "I mean, [I get mistaken for] Natalie Portman a lot. I did the Star Wars thing."
Fans have also mistaken Knightley with fellow English actresses.
"I've been chased through a park as Kate Winslet," she said.
"Quite a few people have come over to me to ask me to say hello to Daniel Craig for them because they think I'm Rachel Weisz."
Knightley also recalled a time a fan approached her in a store in Los Angeles and asked to take a photo with her, thinking she was Britney Spears.
Knightley said she quite enjoys being mistaken for other stars.
"I'm much more polite, I think, when people think that I'm somebody else," she said.