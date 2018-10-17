Keira Knightley Gets Mistaken for Natalie Portman, Britney Spears and Other Stars

Keira Knightley says she's mistaken for other stars in public "all the time."

One of them is Natalie Portman, and that's not surprising; Knightley was actually cast as a handmaiden and decoy to the star's character Queen Padmé Amidala in the 1999 movie Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace due to her resemblance to the actress.

"I've been chased through an airport as Natalie Portman," Knightley said on The Late Late Show on Tuesday. "I mean, [I get mistaken for] Natalie Portman a lot. I did the Star Wars thing."

Fans have also mistaken Knightley with fellow English actresses.