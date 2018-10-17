Meghan Markle Sweetly Holds Prince Harry's Umbrella in the Rain

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 7:45 AM
A couple that braves the rain together stays together!
We'd argue the old adage could use our update after seeing Prince Harryand Meghan Markle withstand rainy skies together in Dubbo, Australia on Wednesday during the second day of their royal tour.
The duke and duchess, who are expecting their first child in the spring, turned the soggy outing into an unexpectedly romantic setting as they huddled together under an umbrella in Victoria Park. There, they avidly watched Aboriginal dances together while adorably clinging to each other.
Perhaps their love brought good luck to the area as the region has been experiencing a drought. "I know that life has not been easy. You have just lived through two years of drought," Harry said in a speech during the picnic. "And despite recent welcome rain, it's going to take a lot more, and a long time, to recover."
While Harry delivered his speech, his famous wife gave him a hand by holding his umbrella for him—a move that immediately caught fans' attention.
Ian Vogler/PA Wire
The rain didn't put a damper on the royals' visit as they smiled watching a performance in the park.
Ian Vogler/PA Wire
The American star gave her husband a hand by holding his umbrella up while he delivered a speech.
Ian Vogler/PA Wire
The couple shared some subtle PDA as they shared an umbrella in the rain.
Ian Vogler/PA Wire
Spotted: soon-to-be parents!
Ian Vogler/PA Wire
Even in the rain, this couple is picture perfect.
Ian Vogler/PA Wire
Seeing the way these two look at each other instantly melts our hearts.
Talk about a power couple!
