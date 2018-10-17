Meghan Markle Sweetly Holds Prince Harry's Umbrella in the Rain

A couple that braves the rain together stays together!

We'd argue the old adage could use our update after seeing Prince Harryand Meghan Markle withstand rainy skies together in Dubbo, Australia on Wednesday during the second day of their royal tour.

The duke and duchess, who are expecting their first child in the spring, turned the soggy outing into an unexpectedly romantic setting as they huddled together under an umbrella in Victoria Park. There, they avidly watched Aboriginal dances together while adorably clinging to each other.

Perhaps their love brought good luck to the area as the region has been experiencing a drought. "I know that life has not been easy. You have just lived through two years of drought," Harry said in a speech during the picnic. "And despite recent welcome rain, it's going to take a lot more, and a long time, to recover."