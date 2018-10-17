LOL! John Krasinski Pulls a Hilarious Prank on Jimmy Kimmel

  By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 6:54 AM

John Krasinski strikes again!
 
The 38-year-old actor appeared on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and pulled a prank on the late-night talk show host.
 
Back when they were neighbors in Los Angeles, the two celebrities used to get into all kinds of silly shenanigans. In 2011, the star of A Quiet Place broke into Jimmy Kimmel's house and put Christmas ornaments all over his living room. The host got his revenge later that year by putting a giant insurance sign in Krasinski's driveway.

However, the friendly feud didn't stop there. The following year Krasinski bought a zombie figure and placed it in Kimmel's yard. The host retaliated by sneaking a giant inflatable reindeer into Krasinski's yard and leaving animal poop in the driveway.

Photos

John Krasinski's Best Roles

John Krasinski, Jimmy Kimmel Live

ABC

"Yep, that was on my sneakers for weeks," Krasinski said.

Over the next few years, the two kept the pranks going by gift-wrapping each other's houses and cars. Krasinski even sent a naughty secret Santa to Kimmel's office and once decorated his workspace like a winter wonderland. To really get into the holiday spirit, Kimmel later dumped eggnog on Krasinski during a guest appearance on his show.
 
Sadly, Krasinski has since moved to New York and their silly shenanigans aren't quiet as frequent as they used to be. But since Kimmel is hosting his show in Brooklyn this week Krasinski decided to revisit their prank war.

He found the townhouse Kimmel was renting and put a giant sign in front of it that read, "Welcome Jimmy Kimmel, who is renting this house!" He also hired a gospel choir to sing in front of the home and invite people to come in—just in case they wanted to take a selfie with the host or steal his stuff. Krasinski also had giant inflatable Christmas figures in front of the house, as well as a sign that read, "Come in and say hi!!"
 
Watch the video to see the hilarious prank.

