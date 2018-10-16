All the Details on Lady Gaga's Stunning $400,000 Engagement Ring

Diamonds are a girl's best friend, but pink diamonds are for Lady Gaga.

The Joanne singer confirmed Monday night that she and her boyfriend Christian Carino were engaged. Gaga referred to him as "my fiancé" during her powerful acceptance speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration. The A Star Is Born star has worn the ring for some time, but never publicly referred to Carino as her fiancé until now.

The ring is a gorgeous round pink diamond surrounded by smaller jewels. According to Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds, the ring cost a hefty sum. "Lady Gaga's spectacular ring appears to be a 6-7 carat pink sapphire with a diamond halo totaling 3-4 carats. This is likely a high quality, no heat (treatment), pink sapphire," Brown told E! News. "It looks like it may be a Padparadscha sapphire, in which case this ring would easily retail between $300,000 and $400,000."

Padparadschas are apparently one of the rarest and most unique sapphires in the world.