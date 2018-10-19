Relive Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Epic Summer Travels Across Europe

by Lena Grossman | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 3:00 AM
Summer loving, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were having a blast!
Based on the high volume of envy-inducing Instagram photos, it's safe to say these two had a summer worthy of some major FOMO. The family—including their 3-year-old son Silas Timberlake—sojourned across Europe for the singer's Man of the Woods tour. They made pit stops in Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, London, Italy and more.
Jealous yet? Just wait.
Along the way, both Biel and Timberlake posted photos on social media of their various activities, which included dining at the top-ranked restaurant in the world, Noma, visiting renowned art museums, eating pizza and showing some love for each other near famous landmarks.
The Sinner star and the former *NSYNC front man tied the knot on Oct. 19, 2012 in front of family and friends at the Borgo Egnazia Hotel in Fasano, Italy.
Six years into their marriage, these two lovebirds are still going strong. Red carpet after red carpet and award show after award show, Biel and Timberlake prove that they take their work seriously but have fun with each other while they're at it. Talk about the definition of a Hollywood power couple.
Take a look back at their epic summer traveling through Europe and visiting more than a few top spots.
The former Mickey Mouse Club member struck a pose in front of a red retro convertible in Italy.
Timberlake won big at the Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden.
The singer kept cool and biked on in The Netherlands.
Biel and Timberlake dined at the renowned restaurant Noma in Copenhagen. It has been named the best restaurant in the world four times. "Bush... it's what's for dinner. At @nomacph at least... or actually a really delicious potato based soup hidden under the soil of the bush," Biel captioned this photo of them.
The happy couple went for a spin in their red convertible.
Silas imitated a street performer while attempting to strike the same pose.
The Sinner star peered through a hole in a trunk while in a forest-looking area.
Biel and Timberlake had a candid moment as the "Say Something" singer showed off how high he could jump.
Biel and her 3-year-old son, Silas Timberlake, shared a kiss with their matching hairstyles in Paris.
The couple cheered on Serena Williams during Wimbledon in England.
Biel and Timberlake showed some affection in the City of Love with the Eiffel Tower shimmering in the background.
Happy anniversary, Jessica and Justin!
