7 Celebrity Jacket Trends That Will Make You Want to Brave the Cold

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
This season, it's all about the jacket.
This is actually good news for lazy fashion lovers, hard-working bosses and do-it-all moms because getting dressed during fall of 2018 doesn't have to take a lot of time or effort. In order to perfect your look, you need to pull out your best fall basics. We're talking black turtlenecks, white T-shirts, denim and ankle boots (just to name a few). Then, once you put on a comfortable pair of jeans, a cute T-shirt and a pair of boots, simply layer a stand out jacket on top—it's that easy.
Case in point: Charlize Theron's red carpet ensemble. The Tully actress won big with a black pleated midi skirt, white top, knee-high boots and printed blazer from Dior. While her entire look, including her makeup, is drool-inducing, E! News learned that her overall look centered on the jacket.
"The outfit inspired her beauty look," Dior makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani said in a statement. "With her hair up in a textured up-do, I wanted to do a dark lip to go with her jacket, but in a darker, deeper shade that her jacket."
Are you ready to freshen up your jacket wardrobe? Keep scrolling for the celebrity jacket trends we're talking about, then shop the looks!
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Patterned Trench Coats
Celebrities are giving the classic trench coat a major makeover. While the silhouette remains the same, stars like Kim Kardashian are going for pieces with standout hues and prints. In this photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opted for a money-printed trench, however leopard and snake print are other popular choices.
Best Image / BACKGRID
Translucent Rain Coats
Bella Hadid's coat will make you want to get caught in the rain. While in Paris, the model wore an Chanel ensemble, complete by a translucent rain coat with black graphic print.
James Devaney/GC Images
Long Plaid Coats
When it starts to get cold, a long jacket makes all the difference. Like Selena Gomez, you can wear it in chilly weather with a mini skirt and sneakers. Or, when the cold kicks in, you can swap the sneakers for over-the-knee boots and pair with a sweater dress or denim.
ASTR The Label
Kensington Coat, $198
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Caramel Jackets
There's a new hue in Hollywood that making an impact: caramel. For the Elle Women in Hollywood event, Vanessa Hudgens wore a caramel-tinted denim jacket with her nude dress, making a serious case for earth tones this season. Like blue denim, the color is super versatile. Plus, it comes in a variety of fabrics, including the popular teddy bear-like style.
Splash News
Cropped Denim Jackets
Whether you love leggings, denim or dresses, cropped denim jackets are a must-have this season. Like Gigi Hadid's off-duty style, you can make any outfit look chic by adding the piece.
Tobi
Lana Medium Wash Cropped Denim Jacket, $30
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Girl Up
Bright Blazers
Yara Shahidi attended Girl's Up, an event centered on women's empowerment, and we couldn't take our eyes off of her. Her Gen-Z yellow, embellished blazer stole the show. You can recreate the grown-ish star's look by opting for a bright hue when shopping for your fall wardrobe.
Stella McCartney
Tailored Jacket, $438
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Blazer With Prints
Charlize Theron looked like a boss on the red carpet. Like Yara, she chose a colorful blazer. However, her style includes a print that sets it apart. If you're a white T-shirt and jeans lover, this style will take you very far.