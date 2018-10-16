Princess Eugenie and Princess Charlotte Share the Sweetest Moment in New Royal Wedding Photo

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 4:02 PM
There was no shortage of smiles at Princess Eugenie's wedding.
On Friday, the newly married princess tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in a ceremony broadcasted live for the world to see. As royal enthusiasts well know, the 28-year-old royal's wedding party consisted of several of the royal family's well-known youngsters, among them Prince William and Kate Middleton's son and daughter, Prince Georgeand Princess Charlotte.
In a newly released photo from the couple's special day, photographer Alex Bramall captured the sweetest moment of the newlyweds surrounded by their bridal party youngsters. Though, we can't help but focus on William and Kate's 3-year-old only daughter as she laughs in the middle of the group while Eugenie appears to look adoringly at her.
The new Mrs. used the photo to share a message of gratitude to everyone that helped bring their unforgettable day to life. "Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together," Eugenie captioned the shot on Instagram.
Bramall also expressed his thanks to the couple for getting to serve a role in the occasion. "It was such an honour and privilege to document this special moment," he wrote on social media. "Many congratulations and thanks to HRH Princess Eugiene and Jack Brooksbank."
Meanwhile, Charlotte and George have added yet another wedding to their ongoing roster of bridesmaid and page boy experience. Judging by this cute snap and more like it, they made the day more adorable once again.
