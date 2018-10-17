9 Pumpkin Beauty Products That Will Give You Dewy Skin

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 6:00 AM

Pumpkin spice season is upon us and if you're not already swept up in the drink-slash-food craze, we'll do you one better.

Have you considered pumpkin-infused beauty products? Sure it's as festive as a fall ingredient can get, so points for that. But did you know it actually packs some major mositure benefits, too?
Pumpkin is made up of fruit acids called alpha hydroxy acids that slough dead skin cells, increase cell turnover and keep skin glowing and dewy. So whether you put it on your face, hair, lips or body, it's the perfect solution for your winter beauty woes.  

Most of these options are skincare related, but there's a few other goodies in there, too. The point: Any of 'em will work to keep you young and smelling good all at once. Can't hate that! 

Pumpkin Resurfacing Face Mask

BUY IT:  Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer, $58

Pumpkin Puree Hair Mask

BUY IT:  Sexy Hair Healthy Sexy Pumpkin Puree Treatment Masque, $40

Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Face Mask

BUY IT:  ANDALOU NATURALS Online Only Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask, $15

Pumpkin Seed Face Serum

BUY IT:  Savor Beauty Renew Pumpkin Seed Serum, $64

Peel-Off Pumpkin Face Mask

BUY IT:  Too Cool for School Pumpkin Purifying 24K Peel-Off Mask, $25

Pumpkin Body Lotion

BUY IT:  Arcona Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenerate, $35

Pumpkin Peeling Enzyme Face Mask

BUY IT:  June Jacobs Perfect Pumpkin Peeling Enzyme Masque, $65

Pumpkin Pie Lip Balm

BUY IT:  Chapstick Pumpkin Pie Flavor, $7

Vitamin-Packed Pumpkin Face Mask

BUY IT:  Summer Fridays Overtime Mask, $44

Lookin' good, pumpkin! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

