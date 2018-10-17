9 Pumpkin Beauty Products That Will Give You Dewy Skin

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 6:00 AM
Pumpkin spice season is upon us and if you're not already swept up in the drink-slash-food craze, we'll do you one better.
Have you considered pumpkin-infused beauty products? Sure it's as festive as a fall ingredient can get, so points for that. But did you know it actually packs some major mositure benefits, too?
Pumpkin is made up of fruit acids called alpha hydroxy acids that slough dead skin cells, increase cell turnover and keep skin glowing and dewy. So whether you put it on your face, hair, lips or body, it's the perfect solution for your winter beauty woes.
Most of these options are skincare related, but there's a few other goodies in there, too. The point: Any of 'em will work to keep you young and smelling good all at once. Can't hate that!
BUY IT: Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer, $58
BUY IT: Sexy Hair Healthy Sexy Pumpkin Puree Treatment Masque, $40
BUY IT: ANDALOU NATURALS Online Only Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask, $15
BUY IT: Savor Beauty Renew Pumpkin Seed Serum, $64
BUY IT: Too Cool for School Pumpkin Purifying 24K Peel-Off Mask, $25
BUY IT: Arcona Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenerate, $35
BUY IT: June Jacobs Perfect Pumpkin Peeling Enzyme Masque, $65
BUY IT: Chapstick Pumpkin Pie Flavor, $7
BUY IT: Summer Fridays Overtime Mask, $44
Lookin' good, pumpkin!
